Iran footballers train with Australia club and say 'everything will be fine'

Summary Two Iranian women footballers have trained with the Australian club Brisbane Roar after seeking asylum in the country.

BRISBANE (Australia) (AFP) – Two Iranian women footballers have trained with the Australian club Brisbane Roar after seeking asylum in the country, with one of them uploading a picture alongside a senior FIFA official saying: "Everything will be fine."

Seven members of Iran's football delegation competing in the Women's Asian Cup sought sanctuary in Australia last week after they were branded "traitors" at home for refusing to sing the national anthem at their opening game.

Only two, Fatemeh Pasandideh and Atefeh Ramezanisadeh, remain in Australia after the others changed their minds and decided to return.

Rights groups have accused Tehran of pressuring athletes abroad by threatening relatives or with the seizure of property if they defect or make statements against the Islamic republic.

Iranian authorities have in turn accused Australia of pressuring the players to stay.

"Welcome, Fatemeh Pasandideh and Atefeh Ramezanisadeh," said Kaz Patafta, chief executive of Brisbane Roar, in releasing photos of the two training and smiling with the A-League team on Monday.

"Today, Brisbane Roar officially welcomed both players to the club's training facilities to take part in training with our A-League women's squad," he said.

"We remain committed to providing a supportive environment for them whilst they navigate the next stages."

Pasandideh posted a picture of herself on Instagram alongside FIFA's chief football officer Jill Ellis -- a former coach of the American national team -- with the caption: "Everything will be fine."

The two players are being housed at an undisclosed location and receiving support from the government and the Iranian diaspora community in Australia.

The drama unfolded against a backdrop of war in the Middle East unleashed by US-Israeli air strikes on Iran.

After the news last week that players had been granted asylum, Brisbane Roar released a statement saying they wanted to welcome the Iranian footballers.

"Brisbane is home to one of the country's most passionate football communities, and the Roar family has a big heart," it said.

"We'd be honoured to open our doors and offer you a place to train, play, and belong and will begin to explore how to make this happen."

