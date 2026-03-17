Man City must be 'perfect' to stun Real Madrid: Guardiola

Summary Guardiola admits Manchester City will have to play a "perfect" game when they face the "massive" task of overturning a 3-0 deficit against Real Madrid in the Champions League.

MANCHESTER (United Kingdom) (AFP) – Pep Guardiola admits Manchester City will have to play a "perfect" game when they face the "massive" task of overturning a 3-0 deficit against Real Madrid in the Champions League on Tuesday.

Guardiola's side are on the brink of elimination after the last-16 first leg loss in Madrid last week.

City must produce one of the greatest fightbacks in the history of the Champions League to avoid being knocked out by Real for a third successive season.

It is a daunting challenge against the 15-time European champions and City boss Guardiola knows only a sublime display in the second leg at the Etihad Stadium will give his team a chance of a miraculous escape.

"I have to admit the task is massive. To score more than three goals against Madrid is not easy," Guardiola told reporters on Monday.

"The result in the first leg was not the perfect one but at the same time we are here. It's a football game, everything can happen.

"We have to create as much momentum as possible with our people. It has to be a perfect game in many, many departments.

"Always we can create chances, we know that, but this season we're not finishing. If we are able to be clinical there and defend well, always we will be in the game."

Guardiola called on City to emulate the spirit of one of their most memorable fightbacks as they seek inspiration against Real.

City came from 2-0 down with three goals in the final 14 minutes against Aston Villa in the last game of the 2021-22 season to win the Premier League title.

'YOU NEVER KNOW'

"Aston Villa, the last game to win the Premier League - 74 minutes 0-2 and we made three goals in in 12 minutes," Guardiola said.

"Of course we have to take more risk in terms of trying, but even if the results are not good in the first half we have to keep going, carry on, go, because you never know."

City captain Bernardo Silva echoed Guardiola's belief that the tie is not over yet.

"This sport has taught us that a lot of things can happen in a football game," he said.

"Even though the result in Madrid was really bad, we will fight until the end.

"After a big defeat, on the day you feel like everything is very dark, then it gets brighter and brighter. We know what this team is capable of."

City's preparations for the match have been unusual as Guardiola opted to give his players a day off on Monday and not train the day before the game.

That decision could potentially risk censure from tournament organisers UEFA as clubs are obliged to allow media access to a training session or match preparation for 15 minutes.

Guardiola's said the team's recent heavy schedule was behind his decision, with a lacklustre 1-1 draw at West Ham on Saturday dealing a major blow to their Premier League title hopes.

"I prefer today everybody be at home. We'll train tomorrow," Guardiola said.

"Repetition for training will not make us play better in the game against Madrid because today in modern football, in the top teams, training doesn't much improve a lot."

