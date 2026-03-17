PSL11 tickets to go on sale today

Summary Tickets for the Pakistan Super League season 11 will go on sale tomorrow as the tournament begins in Lahore on 26 March and concludes on 3 May.

LAHORE (Web Desk) — Tickets for the upcoming season of the Pakistan Super League will go on sale from today (Tuesday), sources said.

According to reports, fans will be able to book PSL tickets online through the website of a private courier company, while tickets will also be available at selected centres across the country.

For the first time in the league’s history, eight teams will compete across six different venues, expanding the tournament’s reach.

The 11th edition of the PSL will begin on 26 March in Lahore, where defending champions Lahore Qalandars will face Hyderabad Kingsmen in the opening match.

The 39-day tournament will feature a total of 44 matches, with the final scheduled to take place on 3 May at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.