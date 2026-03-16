Pakistan's Sahibzada Farhan, Fatima Sana nominated for Player of the Month award

Summary Pakistan’s Sahibzada Farhan and women’s captain Fatima Sana nominated for ICC Player of the Month for February after record T20 World Cup performances and standout ODIs

(Dunya News) – Pakistan opener Sahibzada Farhan and women’s team captain Fatima Sana have been nominated for the for the ICC Men’s Player of the Month award for February.

In men’s category, the ICC has also nominated England all-rounder Will Jacks and United States of America fast bowler Shadley van Schalkwyk.

In women’s category, India seam bowler Arundhati Reddy and Sri Lanka’s Harshitha Samarawickrama complete the women’s shortlist.

Sahibzada outshone other batters with a record aggregate in an ICC Men’s T20 World Cup while Will Jacks and Schalkwyk were other standout performers. All three were in the ICC Team of the Tournament announced at the end of the event, Schalkwyk named as the 12th player.

The hard-hitting opener amassed 383 runs at an average of 76.60 and a strike-rate of 160.25 in seven T20Is during the tournament. He broke Virat Kohli’s record runs in one edition of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup and became the first to register two centuries in a single edition - against Namibia and Sri Lanka.

On the other side, Fatima scored 57 runs in two ODIs against South Africa at a strike-rate of 126.66 and also grabbed two wickets. She was the leading scorer in the T20Is in South Africa, striking 90 in the first match and an unbeaten 47 in the third. She also took two wickets.

