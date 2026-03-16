Karachi Whites and Lahore Whites qualify for semi-finals

Summary Rain washed out the final Group A matches of the ABS Developers National T20 Cup at Imran Khan Stadium; Lahore Whites and Karachi Whites advance to the semi-finals.

(Web Desk) - The last two Group A fixtures in the ninth round of ABS Developers National T20 Cup were abandoned without a ball being bowled due to rain and wet outfield here at the Imran Khan Cricket Stadium on Sunday.

In the first match, Lahore Whites and Karachi Whites, while in the second match Peshawar and Bahawalpur were to go up against each other. Karachi Whites and Lahore Whites with six and five points, respectively, after their four matches each, have qualified for the semi-finals.

The last day of matches in Group B will see the other two semi-finalists emerging as Abbottabad take on Lahore Blues and Sialkot face Multan on Monday.