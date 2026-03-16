Pakistan lodge complaint over controversial umpiring decision in third Bangladesh ODI

Summary Pakistan lodged a complaint over a controversial umpiring decision in the third ODI vs Bangladesh, where an LBW review led to an 11-run loss, marking consecutive disputes.

(Web Desk) – The Pakistan cricket team has formally lodged a complaint with match referee Naeem Rashed regarding a contentious umpiring decision during the third One-Day International against Bangladesh in Mirpur.

Reports indicated that the Pakistani team management objected to on-field umpire Kumar Dharmasena allowing Bangladesh to take an LBW review after the ball had already been shown on the stadium’s big screen.

Pakistan argued that, according to the rules, a review should be taken before the replay becomes visible to players.

The incident occurred on the penultimate delivery of the final over, with Pakistan needing 12 runs off two balls. Bangladesh’s leg-spinner Rishad Hossain bowled a delivery down the leg side, initially called a wide.

After consultation, Bangladesh opted for an LBW review, and ball-tracking technology showed the ball had missed Shaheen Afridi, leaving Pakistan with 12 runs off one ball.

On the final delivery, Shaheen Afridi was dismissed, and Bangladesh won the match by 11 runs, clinching the series 2-1. This marks the second consecutive match where Pakistan has raised concerns over umpiring decisions, following an earlier dispute involving Salman Ali Agha.

