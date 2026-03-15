Everton's Barry claims friends 'attacked' during Arsenal defeat

Summary The Frenchman, who came on as a second-half substitute, posted a video on Instagram of a fight breaking out in the stands

LONDON (AFP) – Police are investigating claims by Everton striker Thierno Barry that friends of his were "attacked" during his side's 2-0 defeat to Arsenal on Saturday.

The Frenchman, who came on as a second-half substitute, posted a video on Instagram of a fight breaking out in the stands.

"This kind of behaviour is not acceptable in a stadium. I bring my friends to enjoy a game, and it gets ruined by a few silly people," Barry wrote in a post alongside the video.

"Football should be a place where everyone feels safe and respected. This type of attitude has no place in the game and is simply not tolerated in football.

"My friends and the people who were attacked had to be escorted by the Arsenal club's security staff as well as the police because of fears of retaliation from our supporters."

Merseyside Police said they are "aware of videos circulating online of an altercation in the away section" and are working with the Metropolitan Police to investigate.

Arsenal won the game with two late goals to close in on a first Premier League title in 22 years.