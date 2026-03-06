Pakistan qualify for FIH Hockey World Cup 2026 after dramatic win over Japan

Pakistan qualify for the FIH Hockey World Cup 2026 after eight years with a thrilling 4-3 semi-final victory over Japan in the qualifying tournament held in Ismailia, Egypt.

ISMAILIA (Dunya News) – Pakistan secured qualification for the FIH Hockey World Cup 2026 after an eight-year gap by defeating Japan national field hockey team 4-3 in a gripping semi-final of the qualifying tournament in Ismailia, Egypt on Friday.

The high-stakes encounter, played in front of an energetic crowd, delivered a dramatic turnaround as Pakistan staged a late surge to book their place in the global showpiece. The victory ensured that the national side will return to the sport’s premier tournament after missing the previous edition.

Pakistan entered the match knowing that a win in the semi-final of the FIH Hockey World Cup Qualifiers would secure direct qualification for the 2026 event. The contest proved to be fiercely competitive, with both teams trading momentum throughout the match.

Japan initially looked in control during the third quarter of the match. The Japanese side struck twice during that period, putting Pakistan under considerable pressure and forcing the Green Shirts to chase the game.

However, Pakistan responded with determination in the decisive final quarter. Showing urgency and attacking intent, the team launched a series of offensive moves that turned the match around in dramatic fashion.

The late comeback proved decisive as Pakistan netted three goals in the final quarter, shifting the balance of the contest and ultimately sealing a memorable victory. The dramatic turnaround highlighted Pakistan’s resilience and ability to perform under pressure in crucial moments.

Pakistan’s goals came from Abubakar Mahmood, Muhammad Imad, Sufyan Khan, and Afraz, with each player contributing a single goal during the contest.

Their combined efforts ensured Pakistan maintained the narrow advantage over Japan in what became a tense closing phase of the match. Japan pushed hard for an equaliser after Pakistan’s late surge but were unable to break through the Pakistani defence again.

The final whistle confirmed a 4-3 victory for Pakistan, sparking celebrations among the players and team staff as they secured qualification for the next FIH Hockey World Cup.

Return to the global stage

The qualification marks a significant moment for Pakistan hockey, a nation with a historic legacy in the sport. After missing out on recent World Cup appearances, the victory in Ismailia guarantees the national side a place in the 2026 edition of the tournament.

The dramatic semi-final victory also demonstrated Pakistan’s ability to compete strongly in high-pressure matches. With the qualification secured, the focus now shifts to preparations for the World Cup, where Pakistan will aim to re-establish its presence among the world’s leading hockey nations.