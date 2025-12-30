Rashid Naseem creates history with 25 world records in a single year

Pakistan’s Rashid Naseem sets 25 Guinness World Records in one year, emerging as the country’s top record holder in 2025 alongside major family achievements.

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Pakistan’s renowned martial artist and Guinness World Records holder Rashid Naseem has made history by setting 25 world records within a single year.

According to official data published by Guinness World Records, Rashid Naseem has once again been declared Pakistan’s number one world record holder in 2025. Figures show that a total of 43 Guinness World Records by Pakistani participants have been recognised so far this year, with 25 of them credited to Rashid Naseem alone.

The records were achieved across several demanding disciplines, including skipping, nunchaku, marble tile breaking, boxing punch, and walnut breaking categories. His performances attracted international attention and highlighted Pakistan’s growing presence in competitive record-setting events.

Rashid Naseem secures new Guinness World Record for fastest boxing punches

Rashid Naseem’s achievements were further strengthened by an exceptional family contribution. His daughter, Fatima Naseem, secured four world records, while his wife, Saba Rashid, added one more to the family’s tally. His father, Naseemuddin, created a world record at the age of 73, drawing widespread praise and demonstrating that age is no barrier to excellence.

Overall, 31 out of Pakistan’s 43 recognised world records in 2025 belong to Rashid Naseem and his immediate family, an unprecedented achievement in the country’s sporting history.

Beyond national success, Rashid Naseem also represented Pakistan at world record and talent shows held in Italy, Romania and Spain during the year, where he showcased his skills on international platforms.

Saba Rashid sets another Guinness World Record in martial arts

Other Pakistani athletes who contributed to the national tally include Irfan Mehsud with six records, Mohammad Arshad with two, while Sufyan, Wajahat, Shahzaib and Abdul Basit each secured one record. One world record was also achieved by a private company.

The achievement adds to Rashid Naseem’s growing legacy, following the approval of more than 28 of his world records in 2024.