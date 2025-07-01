Rashid Naseem secures new Guinness World Record for fastest boxing punches

Rashid delivered 386 full-contact punches in one minute

KARACHI (Web Desk) – Pakistan’s top world record holder, Rashid Naseem, has set a new benchmark by becoming the world’s fastest boxing puncher.

He broke the previous record held by England’s Josh Llewellyn-Jones in the “World’s Fastest Boxing Punch Expert” category.

Rashid delivered 386 full-contact punches in one minute, surpassing the former record of 374. Guinness World Records confirmed the achievement via an official email and listed it on their website. Rashid dedicated this, his 154th world record, to Palestine.

Known for holding the most records in punch-related categories, Rashid Naseem previously hit 32,686 punches in one hour. He also holds records for over 24,000 punches in one hour while carrying 1kg weights.

Other unbeaten records include:

675 punches in one minute with 1kg weight

1,896 punches in three minutes (bare hands)

1,778 punches in three minutes with 1kg weight

He also set a record by throwing 207 full-extension punches with one hand while holding an egg and 163 punches with 1kg weight in one hand.

Rashid Naseem holds the title for the most individual world records not only in Pakistan but globally, having broken over 40 Indian records and securing a total of 126 individual Guinness World Records to date.

