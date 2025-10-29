Guerrero homers off Ohtani as Blue Jays even World Series with 6-2 win over Dodgers in Game 4

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Dodger Stadium was still shaking with joy when Monday turned to Tuesday as the Toronto Blue Jays trudged into their clubhouse. Their 18-inning loss in Game 3 felt like a monumental setback that might have already decided the World Series.

That’s when Vladimir Guerrero Jr. stepped up and told his team exactly what it needed to hear.

For all its drama, Game 3 was no more important than Game 4.

“I was the last one to go in,” Guerrero said. “I saw everybody with his head down. I said, ‘Come on, bro. Head up. It’s not over yet. It’s not over yet. They gotta win four. Four games. You have to win four games to win the World Series. It’s not over.’”

The Jays’ leader then backed up his message by crushing another timely homer Tuesday night, this one off Shohei Ohtani.

And after nine superb innings played in less than three tidy hours, these profoundly resilient Blue Jays have evened the World Series again.

Guerrero hit a two-run homer off Ohtani in the third inning, Shane Bieber pitched four-hit ball into the sixth, and Toronto got back on track with a 6-2 victory over the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Addison Barger had two hits and an RBI for the AL champion Blue Jays, who coolly rebounded from their heartbreaking, late-night defeat with stellar work at the plate and on the mound.

“Coming off what could be a back-breaking loss last night, it was an absolute pleasure to show up today and see nobody changes,” Bieber said. “Nobody ever wavers. Nobody ever hesitates. It’s the same group of guys each and every day.”

By sending the defending champion Dodgers to just their third loss in 14 games this postseason, the Blue Jays reclaimed homefield advantage and guaranteed the World Series trophy will be won at Rogers Centre.

“I believe in this team, man,” said Guerrero, who spurred the Jays with his seventh homer of the postseason. “This team is something special.”