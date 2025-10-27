Eze haunts Palace as Arsenal bolster title charge

Mikel Arteta said Arsenal still have room for improvement after Eberechi Eze's first Premier League goal for the club gave the leaders a 1-0 win against his former club Crystal Palace.

LONDON (AFP) – Mikel Arteta said Arsenal still have room for improvement after Eberechi Eze's first Premier League goal for the club gave the leaders a 1-0 win against his former club Crystal Palace on Sunday.

Eze struck late in the first half at the Emirates Stadium to ensure Arsenal took full advantage of the latest losses for title rivals Liverpool and Manchester City.

The England midfielder had netted just once in 10 previous appearances for the Gunners in all competitions since arriving from Palace in a £60 million ($80 million) deal in August.

Having finished as runners-up for the last three years, Arsenal's seventh win from nine league games added to the growing feeling that this could be the season they finally end their title drought.

Arteta's side are four points clear of second-placed Bournemouth and, more significantly, six ahead of Manchester City and seven clear of Liverpool.

Liverpool's 3-2 defeat at Brentford on Saturday left the champions' title defence in turmoil after a fourth successive top-flight loss.

Chasing a first English title since 2004 and a first trophy since the 2020 FA Cup, Arsenal have reeled off seven successive wins in all competitions.

The Gunners have only conceded three goals in their 13 games in all competitions this season, a parsimonious run including 10 clean-sheets.

"A massive win. We knew the difficulty of it. Big credit to Crystal Palace for the way they set up. They made it really difficult for us," Arteta said.

"The technique from Eze is unbelievable. We needed something special. We found a way to score against a team really well organised.

"We didn't score a second goal and when you don't do that you are in danger, but we restricted them to very little."

The main concern for Arteta was Declan Rice limping off in the second half after William Saliba was unable to continue beyond the interval due to a potential injury.

Urging Arsenal to raise their standards even higher, Arteta said: "It's very early, we're still in October. The emotional state is really high but there are a lot of things to get better."

With rock star Jon Bon Jovi watching from the stands, Palace threatened to start in a blaze of glory when Jean-Philippe Mateta raced clear, but Arsenal were able to snuff out the danger.

EZE IMPACT

It took Arsenal 33 minutes to muster their first shot as Leandro Trossard's low drive from just inside the penalty area was well held by Dean Henderson.

But Arsenal's prowess at free-kicks and corners has seen them dubbed "Set-Piece FC" and once again they struck from a dead-ball situation.

They became the first team in Europe's top five leagues to score 10 goals from set-pieces this season after tormenting Atletico Madrid from dead balls in the midweek Champions League rout.

They took that tally to 11 in the 39th minute.

Rice curled a free-kick into the Palace area and Gabriel Magalhaes headed down to Eze, who showed impressive technique to meet it on the bounce and guide an agile finish past Henderson from 12 yards.

Eze's celebration, raising his arm to the sky with little expression on his face, was muted out of respect to Palace.

Cristhian Mosquera replaced Saliba at half-time and Arsenal were inches away from immediately doubling their lead.

Gabriel's header smacked off the crossbar and rebounded to Rice, whose close-range shot was well saved by Henderson.

When the ball was recycled to Bukayo Saka on the edge of the area, the Arsenal forward went close himself with a curler that whistled just wide.

Gabriel should have increased Arsenal's set-piece goal total when he headed wide from virtually on the line, a miss that ended painfully as he needed treatment after crashing into the post.

Having delivered his first significant contribution to Arsenal's title charge, Eze departed in the closing stages to a standing ovation that even Palace fans partook in.

