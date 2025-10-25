Barger, Varsho and Kirk lead homer barrage as Blue Jays rout Dodgers 11-4 in World Series opener

Yeah, it’s honestly an honor to be named after him,” Varsho said.

TORONTO (AP) — Blue Jays fans waited 32 years to let loose cheering a World Series home run. They got to do it three times.

Addison Barger launched the first pinch-hit grand slam in Fall Classic history, Alejandro Kirk followed with a two-run homer in a nine-run sixth inning and Toronto overwhelmed the defending champion Los Angeles Dodgers 11-4 in Friday night’s opener.

“Just madness,” Barger said of the third-highest-scoring inning in Series annals.

Daulton Varsho, limited by injuries to 71 games during the season, started Toronto’s comeback from a 2-0 deficit with a two-run drive in the fourth off two-time Cy Young Award winner Blake Snell.

The longball barrage was fitting as the Fall Classic returned to Toronto for the first time since 1993, when Joe Carter hit the second walk-off homer to end a World Series. And in an unusual tie to that night, Varsho is named after Darren Daulton, the Philadelphia Phillies catcher Mitch Williams was throwing to when Carter connected.

“It’s kind of a surreal moment, kind of being full circle for me.

Shohei Ohtani hit his first Series home run for the heavily favored Dodgers, seeking to become the first repeat champion since the New York Yankees took three titles in a row from 1998-2000. Los Angeles was trailing by nine when he went deep off Braydon Fisher for a two-run shot in the seventh, his fourth homer in two games.

Fans angry that Ohtani spurned the Blue Jays to sign a $700 million contract with the Dodgers in December 2023 chanted: “We don’t need you!” when he came to the plate in the ninth.

“Don’t poke the bear,” Toronto pitcher Chris Bassitt warned.

Game 1 winners have won 23 of the last 27 titles. Game 2 in the best-of-seven series is Saturday night at Rogers Centre.

Playing after a one-week layoff following its National League Championship Series sweep, Los Angeles took a 2-0 lead against 22-year-old rookie Trey Yesavage on RBI singles by Kiké Hernández in the second and Will Smith in the third.