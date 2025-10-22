Thunder celebrate ring ceremony, banner unveiling and double-OT win over Durant's Rockets

Gilgeous-Alexander, last season’s scoring champion, had just five points at halftime but finished with 35

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Thunder fans got everything they wanted on Tuesday — a ring ceremony, a championship banner unveiling and a win over ex-Oklahoma City star Kevin Durant and the Houston Rockets.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, the reigning MVP, hit two free throws with 2.3 seconds remaining in the second overtime to give the Thunder a 125-124 win. It was just the sixth time an opening night went to double overtime and the first time since 2005.

Gilgeous-Alexander, last season’s scoring champion, had just five points at halftime but finished with 35.

Thunder fans still haven’t forgiven Durant for leaving the Thunder in 2016 to join the Golden State Warriors, their biggest rival at the time. Durant had 23 points and nine rebounds in his first game with Houston after being traded in the offseason. He was booed loudly during pregame starter introductions, and that continued for much of the game.

Durant fouled Gilgeous-Alexander with the Rockets leading 124-123 in the second extra period. The crowd cheered as Durant exited the game with his sixth personal foul. Gilgeous-Alexander made both free throws for the decisive points. Houston’s Jabari Smith Jr. missed a 19-foot jumper as time expired, and the Thunder survived in the season opener for both teams.

Chet Holmgren added 28 points and seven rebounds for the Thunder. Ajay Mitchell added 16 points, including a four-point play with one second left in the first half.

Oklahoma City’s Jalen Williams, a first-time All-Star last season, sat out as he continues to recover from a right wrist injury he sustained last season. He had surgery on July 1, and coach Mark Daigneault said he is “progressing.”

Alperen Sengun had 39 points, 11 rebounds and seven assists for the Rockets. He made a career-high five 3-pointers.

Gilgeous-Alexander’s short jumper with 2.1 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter tied the game at 104. Sengun missed a fadeaway at the buzzer to send the game into overtime.