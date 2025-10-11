Record 48 teams to compete in 2026 World Cup across North America

The 2026 FIFA World Cup expands to 48 teams, co-hosted by the U.S., Mexico, and Canada, with Algeria and Egypt among latest qualifiers.

(AP) - The 2026 FIFA World Cup will be the biggest tournament in the competition’s history, with a record 48 teams set to take part. The event will be jointly hosted by the United States, Mexico, and Canada — marking the first time three nations have co-hosted the global showpiece.

This expansion opens the door to broader global participation. A total of 43 teams will qualify through continental competitions, while two more will earn their spots through a six-team intercontinental playoff scheduled for March 2026. The three host countries — the U.S., Mexico, and Canada — automatically qualify.

On Thursday, Algeria became the fourth African nation to secure qualification, joining Egypt, Morocco, and Tunisia. Africa has been allocated nine direct spots in the tournament, along with one additional slot through the intercontinental playoff.

Asia will have eight direct entries and one playoff contender. So far, Australia, Iran, Japan, Jordan, South Korea, and Uzbekistan have qualified. South America, which receives six direct berths and one playoff position, has already confirmed powerhouses like Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, Ecuador, Paraguay, and Uruguay.

In a historic first, Oceania has a guaranteed place in the World Cup, with New Zealand clinching that spot in March. New Caledonia will compete in the intercontinental playoff in a bid to become the region’s second representative.

North and Central America, along with the Caribbean, receive three direct berths in addition to the three host nations and two playoff entries. Europe, as always a strong presence, will send 16 teams to the tournament.

With qualifying well underway and more spots still up for grabs, the 2026 World Cup is shaping up to be the most inclusive and competitive edition in FIFA’s history — reflecting the global growth of the game.