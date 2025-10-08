Veteran Henderson says he is not in England team to be a cheerleader

(Reuters) – Midfielder Jordan Henderson hit back at critics of his inclusion in Thomas Tuchel's England squad, insisting he is not just a "cheerleader" and is still playing at a high level.

Henderson did not play for England for 16 months before he was called up in March as part of the first squad announced by Tuchel, with the German coach hailing the midfielder as a "serial winner" and pointing to his leadership qualities.

The 35-year-old, who has played four times for England since then and was also included in the squad for a friendly at home against Wales and a World Cup qualifier away to Latvia, said he still had plenty to offer on the pitch.

"I have shown what I can do for England over the years and I am still playing at a high level. Outside, people can think what they want – media or whoever," former England captain Henderson told reporters.

"The most important people are the manager, the coaching staff and the players. Ask them what they think; if I am a cheerleader when I am here. I don't think one of the best managers in Europe would be choosing me just to do that.

"I am here to perform – whether that is in training every day, whether that is when I am on the pitch. My main job is to be performing for the team and helping the team."

Henderson returned to the Premier League this season after a two-year absence, having left Liverpool in 2023 for Saudi Pro League club Al-Ettifaq, a move that was heavily criticised and lasted only six months. He later joined Ajax Amsterdam.

Asked about the last two years of his career, Henderson said: "If you asked a lot of players when they left a club where they had been for so long – not just Liverpool – I think they'd say it was hard.

"With time, things change. You move on. But I would say that was probably the most difficult time... In hindsight, maybe I would have made different decisions.

"You can look back and think: 'Maybe I could have done this differently or maybe have done that'. But there were reasons for it and I did not do it off a whim. In the end, it has made me stronger."