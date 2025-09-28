Son brace fuels LAFC as Messi frustrated in Miami draw

Bouanga's 23rd goal of the season puts him one behind Inter Miami's Argentine superstar Lionel Messi

MONTREAL (AFP) – Son Heung-min scored two goals and Denis Bouanga added another as Los Angeles FC beat St. Louis City 3-0 on Saturday for a fourth straight Major League Soccer victory.

Bouanga's 23rd goal of the season puts him one behind Inter Miami's Argentine superstar Lionel Messi atop the MLS scoring charts.

Messi has 24 goals in 23 games, but he came up empty as Miami were held to a 1-1 draw with Toronto.

South Korea star Son, the former Tottenham captain who signed with LAFC in August for a reported MLS record $26 million, has eight goals in eight MLS games, quickly settling in with Bouanga to build a formidable attack.

Gabon international Bouanga seized upon a St. Louis miscue and buried a shot from outside the area to give LAFC a 1-0 lead in the 15th minute, marking his fifth straight game with at least one goal.

Son made it 2-0 in first-half stoppage time, collecting a pass from Artem Smoliakov and motoring into the box to rifle a right-footed shot past St. Louis keeper Roman Burki.

Son added another in the 60th minute, firing through traffic from the center of the area after Smoliakov threaded a pass back to him.

Bouanga and Son became the first duo in MLS history to score 17 consecutive goals for a club in a single regular season.

They have 18 goals between them in their eight matches together and LAFC, already qualified for the MLS Cup playoffs, strengthened their grip on fourth place in the Western Conference.

Messi had gone into Saturday's game in Toronto in blistering form, bagging five goals in his previous three appearances for Miami.

But though the 38-year-old carved out a string of promising openings, a superb performance from Toronto goalkeeper Sean Johnson prevented him from extending his recent spree.

Suspect defence

Inter Miami's Lionel Messi attempts to evade Toronto's Kosi Thompson in their 1-1 draw in Major League Soccer.



Miami, who have already booked their postseason berth, appeared on course for all three points at BMO Field after Tadeo Allende headed home a Jordi Alba cross in first-half stoppage time for a 1-0 lead.

But Miami's suspect defence was once again exposed in the second half, with a string of blunders gifting Djordje Mihailovic a close-range equaliser in the 60th minute.

Miami pressed relentlessly for a winner, but Johnson produced two fine saves to deny shots from Messi.

"I think we deserved to win, we had the most real chances during the game," said Miami coach Javier Mascherano.

"I think their goalkeeper was the man of the match."

The draw leaves Miami on 56 points in the Eastern Conference, level with New York City FC and four points behind leaders Philadelphia with a game in hand.

New York City defeated New York Red Bulls 3-2 on Saturday, a result that meant Orlando clinched a postseason berth before playing Cincinnati on Sunday.

Nashville and Columbus also secured playoff berths, Nashville after a 3-1 victory over Houston Dynamo and Columbus courtesy of New York City's victory and despite falling 2-0 to Chicago Fire.