In-form Swiatek cruises past wildcard to start China Open title bid

The world number two from Poland next faces Colombia's Camila Osorio, ranked 83rd

BEIJING (AFP) – Iga Swiatek breezed past home player Yuan Yue at the China Open on Saturday, cruising into round three with a 6-0, 6-3 victory to start her title bid.

The world number two from Poland next faces Colombia's Camila Osorio, ranked 83rd, who beat Russia's Anna Kalinskaya 6-1, 4-6, 6-4.

Swiatek broke early to set the tone for an ultimately one-sided match against Yuan, winning the first set without dopping a game when the wildcard from China fired long.

Cheered on by her home crowd, the world no. 110 made a better fist of it in the second set but Swiatek wrapped things up when Yuan returned into the net.

Swiatek, who came to the Chinese capital after winning the title in Seoul, gave kudos to her opponent afterwards.

"She was reading the court pretty well," Swiatek said.

"It wasn't easy and every game was tight."

The six-time major champion is the top seed in Beijing after world number one Aryna Sabalenka withdrew with injury.

Swiatek won the prestigious WTA 1000 tournament in 2023 but missed the action last year citing personal matters.

It later transpired she had accepted a one-month doping ban after testing positive for a prohibited substance.

"I have great memories," Swiatek said of her history in the Chinese capital.

"But every tournament is a different story so you gotta start from the beginning and grind."

Also in the women's draw, world number five Mirra Andreeva of Russia swept aside Zhu Lin of China 6-2, 6-2 and American Emma Navarro beat Romanian Elena-Gabriela Ruse 6-3, 7-6 (7/0).

A men's ATP 500 event is running at the same time in Beijing, where Italy's Jannik Sinner is the top seed.