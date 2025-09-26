Jason Myers boots 52-yard FG on final play, lifting Seahawks to 23-20 win over Cardinals

Seattle has won eight straight over Arizona, its NFC West rival

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — The Seattle Seahawks could have been shell-shocked, giving up a 14-point lead during the latter half of the fourth quarter and turning their comfortable advantage into a tie game with 33 seconds left.

It looked like they might need overtime to make amends.

Sam Darnold, Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Jason Myers had other ideas.

Darnold hit Smith-Njigba for a 22-yard gain in a last-minute response, Myers made a 52-yard field goal as time expired, and the Seahawks withstood a late rally by Kyler Murray and the Cardinals to beat Arizona 23-20 on Thursday night.

“I had no doubt we were going to go down there and score, honestly,” Smith-Njigba said. “We just needed one play, a couple plays and Jason’s going to go down there and seal the deal.”

The Cardinals trailed 20-6 midway through the fourth. Murray threw a 16-yard touchdown pass to Marvin Harrison Jr. that cut the deficit to 20-13 with 5:50 left.

After Myers missed a 53-yard field-goal attempt, Murray put together another drive and found Emari Demercado for a 7-yard touchdown with 33 seconds left.

