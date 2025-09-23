Liverpool's Slot dismisses Everton complaints about lack of stoppage time

Everton manager David Moyes described the amount of added time as "very strange"

(Reuters) – Liverpool manager Arne Slot said the referee was correct to add only three minutes of stoppage time at the end of their 2-1 win over Everton on Saturday and dismissed suggestions his side had been time wasting.

Everton manager David Moyes described the amount of added time as "very strange," while Jack Grealish said the Premier League leaders were "trying to slow the game down at times".

The Everton winger was booked after the final whistle for confronting the referee.

Liverpool had taken a 2-0 lead through first-half goals from Ryan Gravenberch and Hugo Ekitike but Idrissa Gueye's second-half strike set up a tense final as Everton pressed hard for an equaliser.

"A lot has been said about the added time against Everton but I would have loved to play on three or four seconds more because we were in a five-v-two situation at that moment," Slot told the club's website.

"Now that tells you, I think, all about the mentality we have, always wanting to score a goal. The three minutes were completely correct, by the way, because there were only three moments where a substitution was made.

"There was no time-wasting because that’s not what we do ... and there was no treatment of injuries, one goal scored."

Liverpool host Southampton in the League Cup third round later on Tuesday before visiting Crystal Palace in the league on Saturday.