Lionel Messi has goal and assist for Inter Miami in 3-1 MLS win over Seattle Sounders

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Lionel Messi had a goal and an assist as Inter Miami beat Seattle 3-1 on Tuesday night just over two weeks after losing to the Sounders in the Leagues Cup final.

The Sounders beat Inter Miami 3-0 in the Leagues Cup on Aug. 31, but Messi assisted a wide open Jordi Alba with an outside-of-the-foot pass in the 12th minute to give the Herons early command on Tuesday.

Messi nearly doubled the score in the 28th minute when he received a ball over the top and once again tried to execute using the outside of his left foot, but the shot hit off the post.

Alba returned the favor in the 41st minute, assisting a darting Messi who got just enough of a touch to make it 2-0.

“I’m always looking for him (Messi), he’s always looking for me. We’ve created a lot of goals and we hope it’s like that until the end of our careers,” Alba said.

