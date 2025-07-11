Last-gasp Xhemaili fires Swiss into Euro 2025 quarters

Switzerland reached the quarter-finals of Women's Euro 2025 after playing 1-1 draw against Finland.

GENEVA (AFP) – Switzerland reached the quarter-finals of Women's Euro 2025 on Thursday after Riola Xhemaili struck with a stoppage time equaliser in a 1-1 draw with Finland.

Xhemaili swept home Geraldine Reuteler's cross in the second minute of added time to send a passionate ground in Geneva wild just as it looked the hosts were set to be knocked out.

Switzerland were trailing with moments to spare after Natalia Kuikka marked her 101st international appearance with the opening goal from the penalty spot after Viola Calligaris fouled Emma Koivisto.

"Scoring that goal was a real relief, we all played together, we knew we had to fight together," said Leila Wandeler to RS1.

Pia Sundhage's team will face the winners of Group B, most likely world champions Spain, on July 18 after scraping into the next round on goal difference.

Switzerland needed a draw to go through ahead of Finland in second place in Group A and the point meant they finished second on four points, level with Finland who were eliminated in the most brutal of fashions.

"Switzerland were much better than us –- they came to the game like they wanted to win and it kind of showed," said Kuikka to SRF.

"We lost a lot of individual battles and I felt like the ball was just bouncing around. We weren't taking control of it."

The Swiss are five points behind Norway who sailed into the last eight with a perfect three wins from three after just beating 4-3 rock-bottom Iceland, who finished with no points.

Signe Gaupset and Frida Maanum scored twice to pull Norway ahead in the 26th minute after Sveindis Jonsdottir gave Iceland a shock lead in the sixth minute.

Norway survived a scare with late goals from Hlin Eiríksdottir and Glodis Perla Viggosdottir cutting the gap for Iceland, but it was too little, too late.

Iceland were already eliminated before kick-off and were contesting a dead rubber with the Norwegians who were already in the quarters and await the runners-up in Group B.

