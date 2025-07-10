Pakistan qualify for U18 Asia Cup semis with commanding win over China

Sports Sports Pakistan qualify for U18 Asia Cup semis with commanding win over China

Hassan and Hanzla posted one goal each for their side

Follow on Updated On: Thu, 10 Jul 2025 11:14:40 PKT

DAZHOU (Dunya News) – Pakistan team has qualified for the semi-finals of the Men's U18 Hockey Asia Cup 2025 after bagging dominating win over China at the Dazhou National Hockey Training Centre.

The Green Shirts beat China 2.1 with Hassan Shahbaz netting the opening goal in the 11th minute. They maintained their dominance till the halftime.

In the third quarter, Ali Hanzala posted another goal for Pakistan, extending their lead 2-0.

However, China managed to post a goal in the same minute. Later, the hosts made several efforts to level the game but a stunning performance by the Pakistani goalkeeper failed their attempts and helped Pakistan to win the match.

Pakistan maintained their winning streak in the pool matches by winning all the four games.

Pakistan will now lock horns with Malaysia in the semi-final, scheduled to be played at the same venue on Friday (July 11).

Earlier, Pakistan defeated Bangladesh by 6-3 goals in its third consecutive victory.

