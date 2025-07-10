PM Shehbaz reaffirms Pakistan's continued support for international mountaineers

Qatari mountaineer Sheikha Asma Al Thani calls on PM Shehbaz

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has reaffirmed Pakistan's continued support for international mountaineers, assuring them of all necessary facilitation, safety and hospitality.

Talking to the pioneering Qatari mountaineer Sheikha Asma Al Thani in Islamabad on Thursday, he highlighted Pakistan’s immense pride in being home to five of the world’s fourteen highest peaks, making it a premier destination for mountaineers and adventure seekers.

Congratulating Sheikha Asma Al Thani on becoming the first woman in Gulf and Qatar to successfully summit Nanga Parbat, the Prime Minister commended her for being a source of inspiration for women and young girls across the world, especially in promoting gender empowerment through adventure and high-altitude sports.

In recognition of her achievement and commitment to showcasing Pakistan’s natural beauty, the Prime Minister formally appointed Sheikha Asma Al Thani as a Brand Ambassador for Pakistan’s Mountains & Tourism.

Underscoring the deep and friendly ties between Pakistan and Qatar, Shehbaz Sharif stated that Sheikha Asma’s achievement is a reflection of the shared values of courage, ambition, and perseverance between the two nations. He expressed interest in expanding bilateral cooperation in the fields of adventure tourism, sports, and youth engagement.

Sheikha Asma Al Thani thanked the Prime Minister and the people of Pakistan for the warm hospitality extended to her during her visits.

Reminiscing about her recent climb of Nanga Parbat, she praised the support provided by the local porters and guides and also praised the beauty of the majestic mountain. She regarded K2, another majestic peak that she had already scaled in the past, as the best mountain among the ones she had climbed and said that it is a "Complete Mountain" with its beauty unparalleled.

