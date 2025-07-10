Rayyan Imran wins gold medal for Pakistan at Dutch Youth Regatta 2025

Rayyan described achievement as major step forward for his career in rowing

(Web Desk) – Pakistani rower Rayyan Imran made history at the Dutch International Youth Regatta 2025 by clinching a gold medal in the Open Men’s Double Sculls and a silver in the Quads, marking a proud moment for Pakistan on the international rowing stage.

Competing against top-tier global youth athletes, Rayyan described the achievement as a major step forward for both his personal career and the growth of rowing in Pakistan.

“This is a defining moment not just for me, but for the sport’s future in our country,” he said.

With prior experience in events across Vienna, Lithuania, and the Maldives, Rayyan has emerged as a passionate advocate for rowing in Pakistan.

He sees immense potential for young Pakistanis in the sport, which remains underdeveloped locally but enjoys global popularity.

“Rowing is thriving around the world, and I believe many Pakistani children can excel in it,” he remarked.

“It’s an honor to represent my country and prove that Pakistan can achieve success in rowing too.”

His success serves as a testament to his commitment and also reflects the promising future of rowing as a rising sport in Pakistan.