Doué and Dembélé score for PSG in 2-0 quarterfinal win over Bayern Munich at Club World Cup

Dembélé added an insurance goal in stoppage time to send PSG to the semi-finals

ATLANTA (AP) — Désiré Doué scored in the 78th minute, and Paris Saint-Germain moved a step closer to another trophy with a 2-0 victory over Bayern Munich in the quarterfinals of the Club World Cup on Saturday, a game marred by a gruesome injury to young German star Jamal Musiala.

With PSG two men down after a pair of late red cards and Bayern throwing everyone forward, Ousmane Dembélé added an insurance goal deep into stoppage time to send the French powerhouse to the semifinals Wednesday against Real Madrid — a 3-2 winner over Borussia Dortmund — at East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Dembélé, whose goal was set up by Achraf Hakimi’s brilliant dribbling through five Bayern defenders, celebrated by sitting with his legs crossed to honor Liverpool player Diogo Jota, who was killed along with his brother in a car wreck early Thursday. A moment of silence was held before the opening kick.

PSG, which claimed its first Champions League title with a 5-0 rout of Inter Milan five weeks ago, broke a scoreless deadlock when João Neves stole the ball from Harry Kane near the halfway line to send the French team sprinting toward the Bayern goal.

Neves got the ball back off a give-and-go and found Doué lurking just outside the top of the area. His left-footed shot caught Bayern goalkeeper Manuel Neuer flat-footed as it skidded inside the right post.

But PSG had to hold on for dear life to preserve the win after Willian Pacho and Lucas Hernández were both sent off with red cards. Pacho was called for a reckless challenge and Hernandez earned red for doling out an elbow.

Bayern had two apparent goals flagged for offside, including a header by Kane. In the waning seconds, the German club was awarded a penalty kick, only to have it waved off after a video review.

Musiala’s sickening injury marred the outcome. As he chased a loose ball near the end line in first-half stoppage time, PSG keeper Gianluigi Donnarumma darted off his spot and dived for it — only to crash into the left ankle of the 22-year-old German. As Musiala rolled over, his foot dangled awkwardly, the ankle appearing to be cleanly broken.

Donnarumma walked away with the ball, but kneeled down in horror when he looked back and realized the seriousness of the injury. A stretcher was immediately summoned to take Musiala off the field.

Both teams walked toward the locker rooms in stunned silence, with the PSG keeper appearing to be close to tears. He was booed throughout the second half by Bayern fans each time he touched the ball.

The last of six matches at Mercedes-Benz Stadium drew a crowd of 66,937, nearly filling the retractable-roof facility.

It was the largest turnout in Atlanta, one of 11 U.S. cities that will host games at next year’s World Cup. The city drew an average of 43,044 — about 60% of capacity — for its Club World Cup matches.

“We do what we have to do to take the victory. We are really happy. We know Bayern is one of the teams that plays similarly to us. They are a strong team. It was a really good effort today, a really good game.” — Hakimi.

“I have a feeling that the injury is something very unfortunate for Jamal and the entire team. ... We all saw what happened and it didn’t look good.” — Bayern coach Vincent Kompany.