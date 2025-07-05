Late own goal sends Chelsea past Palmeiras into semi-finals

PHILADELPHIA (Reuters) - An 83rd-minute Weverton own goal from a deflected Malo Gusto cross gave Chelsea a nervy 2-1 win over a spirited Palmeiras side in the Club World Cup quarter-finals on Friday.

Chelsea made most of the running and dominated early on but were reckless with their finishing and went into the break with a one-goal advantage thanks to Cole Palmer's 16th-minute strike.

Palmeiras roared back after halftime with teenage winger Estevao, who is soon to join Chelsea, equalising in the 53rd minute with a stunning strike from a tight angle.

Seven minutes from time, Gusto's attempted cross deflected off defender Bruno Fuchs and wrongfooted Weverton, the ball bouncing off his back and into the back of the net.

Chelsea will now face another Brazilian side in Fluminense in the semi-finals in New York on Tuesday.