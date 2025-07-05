Sabalenka outguns Raducanu to reach Wimbledon last 16

Sports Sports Sabalenka outguns Raducanu to reach Wimbledon last 16

Sabalenka overcame a fierce challenge from Raducanu to stay on track for her first Wimbledon title.

Follow on Published On: Sat, 05 Jul 2025 08:20:24 PKT

LONDON (AFP) – Aryna Sabalenka overcame a fierce challenge from Emma Raducanu and a partisan Centre Court crowd to stay on track for her first Wimbledon title on Friday.

In a pulsating contest of clean-hitting under the Centre Court roof the world number one beat the former US Open champion 7-6 (8/6), 6-4 in two hours to reach the fourth round.

Sabalenka found an extra gear when it mattered as the British player's form dipped slightly, avoiding the fate of so many of the other top players at this year's championships.

It is only day five of Wimbledon but just four of the top 10 women's seeds remain, with half of the men's top 10 also ousted.

"I had to fight for every point like crazy," said Sabalenka, who has never been beyond the semi-finals at the All England Club.



"I'm super happy with the win of course. I'm super happy to see her healthy and back on track. I'm pretty sure that she will be back in the top 10 soon."

CROWD NOISE

The Belarusian, 27, said she had had to battle against the crowd.

"What an atmosphere," she said. "My ears are still hurting, honestly. It was super loud. Every time you were cheering her, I was trying to tell myself to just pretend that you were just cheering for me. I had goosebumps."

Raducanu, who is ranked 40th in the world, wasted little time signalling her refusal to be intimidated by her big-hitting opponent.

Matching the three-time Grand Slam champion blow for blow, she landed the first break in the fifth game when a blistering drive forced Sabalenka to net a backhand.

Raducanu clenched her fist in delight as a roar from the crowd echoed under the closed roof.

Having trailed 4-2, Sabalenka hit back in the blink of an eye to draw level in the eighth game.

Sabalenka went for the kill, but when she amassed seven set points on Raducanu's serve in a marathon 10th game, the Briton nervelessly saved them all.

Raducanu seized on Sabalenka's visible frustration as she broke in the next game, only for the top seed to immediately break back.

A rollercoaster tie-break finally swung Sabalenka's way when she saved a set point, then caressed a deft volley to move ahead in the match.

The British player, 22, clawed back the initiative, breaking in the fourth game of the second set and then held to wild cheers from a captivated crowd.

Sabalenka, her grunts amplified under the roof, saved a break point in the sixth game to stay alive in the second set.

But Raducanu failed to take her chances in the following game and went long with a forehand to hand back her break of serve.

Now Sabalenka stepped up a gear, lacing a backhand down the line before thundering down an ace, pulling level at 4-4.

A couple of careless errors in the following game gave Raducanu a mountain to climb and she was broken again.

Sabalenka served a double fault to give her opponent hope but the British player then netted to spark celebrations from the top seed, who is now a red-hot favourite to win the tournament.

