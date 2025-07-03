Luna double sends US into Gold Cup final

(Reuters) - The United States booked their place in the CONCACAF Gold Cup final with a 2-1 win over Guatemala on Wednesday thanks to a first-half double from Diego Luna at Energizer Park in St. Louis.

Luna opened the scoring just four minutes in, pouncing on a rebound after Guatemala goalkeeper Kenderson Navarro had parried a shot from Luca de la Torre into his path.

The U.S. midfielder doubled the lead in the 15th minute, showcasing clever footwork to create space before sending in a low shot from the edge of the box.

Guatemala, playing in their first Gold Cup semi-final since 1996, pulled one back through Olger Escobar late on but could not find the equaliser.

The U.S. are looking to clinch an eighth Gold Cup title and their first since 2021. Marucio Pochettino's side will face either holders Mexico or Honduras in Sunday's decider in Houston.

"It's determination that we've been lacking, it's fighting until the end in every moment and I think that's what we showcased today," Luna told Fox Sports.

"Is about finding the rhythm, being able to get the freedom from the staff and the team, that allows me to do what I do with the ball."

After going behind early on, Guatemala gradually grew into the game and began to pile on the pressure, with U.S. goalkeeper Matt Freese making a superb save to deny Rubio Rubin from a tight angle.

The U.S. nearly added a third before halftime, however, with Navarro stretching to keep out Sebastian Berhalter's free-kick at the near post.

Navarro was called into action again around the hour mark, saving a close-range header from Patrick Agyemang in the first clear chance of the second half.

As the game went into the closing stages, Escobar gave Guatemala hope in the 80th minute when he hit a low drive past Freese.

The visitors almost got back on level terms in stoppage time but Freese produced a key save to deny Jose Morales the equaliser.