Islanders' No. 1 pick Matthew Schaefer pays tribute to late mother with a kiss and a promise

The Islanders selected the gifted 17-year-old defenseman first overall Friday night

Sun, 29 Jun 2025 09:26:10 PKT

LOS ANGELES (AP) — After Matthew Schaefer pulled the blue-and-orange sweater over his head at the NHL draft, his eyes already glistening with tears, he glanced down at his left shoulder and saw a pink ribbon.

The symbol of breast cancer awareness was the New York Islanders’ tribute to his mother, Jennifer, who died of the disease just 16 months ago.

The No. 1 pick kissed the ribbon and modestly pointed to the sky, paying a poignant tribute to the woman who raised this boy into the man he’ll soon become — and who will accompany him on every step of his bright hockey future.

The Islanders selected the gifted 17-year-old defenseman first overall Friday night, kicking off an NHL draft with a beautiful moment felt across the breadth of the sport.

“I appreciate you taking a chance on me,” Schaefer said in a video conference call with the Islanders’ front office. “I promise I won’t disappoint, but especially I just want to say to my mom and all my family and friends, thanks for everything.”

