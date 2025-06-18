Rafael Devers ready to put Boston situation behind and start fresh in San Francisco

Wed, 18 Jun 2025

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Rafael Devers strolled into the clubhouse side-by-side with home run king Barry Bonds, a fellow left-handed slugger who San Francisco’s new big hitter has long admired from afar.

“I think just looking at him my game has already improved a lot,” Devers joked as he was formally introduced by the Giants on Tuesday, when he started at designated hitter batting third in the series opener against the Cleveland Guardians.

Cheered warmly when introduced before the first pitch and given a rousing ovation when he walked to the batter’s box to chants of “Rafi,” Devers struck out swinging on five pitches in his initial at-bat in the first inning of San Francisco’s 3-2 loss. Fans held their phones high to capture photos and video.

“My first at-bat I was a little bit nervous because of the ovation from the fans, because I wasn’t expecting that,” Devers said. “Nervous but very happy, and afterward I felt more comfortable and it was great to see the fans welcoming me that way.”

In the third, Devers hit an RBI double to right-center and put the Giants ahead 2-1. He struck out again in the fifth and grounded out in the seventh before a one-out single in the ninth as the Giants threatened. He finished 2 for 5 in his debut.

