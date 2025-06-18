Back-to-back Cats: Panthers repeat as Stanley Cup champions by beating the Oilers in 6 games

More rats were part of the victory celebration when the clock hit zeroes

Published On: Wed, 18 Jun 2025 13:19:51 PKT

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Stanley’s stay in South Florida is getting extended.

The Florida Panthers repeated as Stanley Cup champions by beating the Edmonton Oilers 5-1 in Game 6 of the final on Tuesday night, becoming the NHL’s first back-to-back winners since Tampa Bay in 2020 and ’21 and the third team to do it this century.

Sam Reinhart scored four goals, becoming just the sixth player in league history and first since Maurice Richard in 1957 to get that many in a game in the final. His third to complete the hat trick sent rats, along with hats, flying onto the ice. Matthew Tkachuk, one of the faces of the franchise, fittingly scored the Cup clincher.

Panthers players mobbed in the corner, while the Oilers watched in dismay.

“Good evening, South Florida,” Commissioner Gary Bettman said before presenting the trophy to captain Aleksander Barkov. “It feels like we just did this.”

Sergei Bobrovsky stopped 28 of the 29 shots he faced, closing the door on a rematch with the same end result.

The only goal came from fellow Russian Vasily Podkolzin in garbage time, long after the outcome was decided and the NHL put a bow on a remarkable season that included Alex Ovechkin’s milestone as the all-time leading goal scorer and Olympics-like buzz around the 4 Nations tournament in February.

