Dodgers say Shohei Ohtani will pitch on Monday night against Padres

“Shohei is getting antsy, which is a good thing for us,” Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Shohei Ohtani is going to be the starting pitcher for the Los Angeles Dodgers on Monday night against San Diego, 21 months after the two-way star had elbow surgery.

The Dodgers made the announcement after Sunday night’s 5-4 win over San Francisco. Ohtani likely will be used as an opener as the NL West leaders kick off a four-game set against the visiting Padres.

“Shohei is getting antsy, which is a good thing for us,” Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said before the team announced Ohtani would get the ball on Monday night.

“I don’t know if it’s going to be one or two innings, but my guess is probably an inning to start. But it’s a good thing. The live, simulated, or whatever, sort of ran its course. He’s ready to make his debut on the mound.”

Ohtani has not pitched in a game since Aug. 23, 2023, when he got hurt during a start for the Los Angeles Angels against Cincinnati. He had Tommy John surgery on Oct. 1, 2018, and is recovering from right elbow surgery on Sept. 19, 2023.

In the second season of a $700 million, 10-year contract, he paused his pitching work after a mound session on Feb. 25 to prepare for opening day as a hitter, then started bullpen sessions on March 29 and batting practice on May 25.



