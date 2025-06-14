Sam Burns leads US Open with 65 and avoids calamity at Oakmont

Only three players remained under par.

OAKMONT, Pa. (AP) — The pounding rain arrived far too late to douse so many of the meltdowns across Oakmont on Friday in a U.S. Open that produced a brilliant round by Sam Burns and a litany of collapses and tantrums typical in a major that prides itself on being the toughest test.

Still to come are two more rounds on an Oakmont course that ruined good scores with remarkable swiftness on a day when rounds took nearly six hours to complete.

“There’s no hole where you can get up there and just hit it and not really pay attention to what you’re trying to do,” Burns said after a 5-under 65, giving him a one-shot lead. “I think it requires a lot of focus on every shot, and even when you’re in the rough and you’re trying to get it back in the fairway, it’s just every shot is difficult.

“I think over time that’s just pretty taxing.”

Scottie Scheffler battled just to salvage a 71 — the sixth straight round over par in a U.S. Open for the No. 1 player — and then headed to the range with arms flailing while venting frustration on why the ball wasn’t going where he wanted. He was seven shots behind and felt he was still very much in the hunt for a second straight major.

