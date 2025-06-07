Jorginho leaves Arsenal, signs for Flamengo before Club World Cup

He has joined Flamengo on a contract until July 2028

Sat, 07 Jun 2025 13:24:30 PKT

(Reuters) - Italy midfielder Jorginho has joined Brazilian side Flamengo ahead of this month's Club World Cup, following a mutual termination of his contract with Arsenal, both clubs said.

Jorginho, whose Arsenal deal was set to expire at the end of the month, has joined Flamengo on a contract until July 2028.

The 33-year-old Brazil-born Italy international moved to North London from Chelsea in January 2023, making 78 appearances in all competitions for Arsenal.

Arsenal finished second to champions Liverpool in the Premier League in the recently-concluded season.

"We can confirm that we have reached a mutual agreement with Jorginho to end his contract with immediate effect to become a free agent," Arsenal said in a statement late on Friday.

Having started his career at Italian side Hellas Verona before switching to Napoli in 2014, Jorginho won the Champions League, Europa League, Super Cup and Club World Cup titles during his time at Chelsea.

Capped 57 times for Italy, he won the European Championship in 2020.

"Jorginho's first assignment with Flamengo will be at the Club World Cup," the Brazilian Serie A club said.

Flamengo will begin their Club World Cup campaign against Tunisian side ES Tunis on June 16 in Philadelphia.

The expanded 32-team Club World Cup runs from June 14 to July 13 in the United States with $1 billion in prize money at stake.