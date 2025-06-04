Fabregas shuts down Inter speculation and vows to continue at Como

Published On: Wed, 04 Jun 2025 23:35:16 PKT

(Reuters) - Cesc Fabregas pledged his immediate managerial future to Como on Wednesday amid increasing speculation that the Spaniard is the main target for Inter Milan to replace the recently departed Simone Inzaghi.

Fabregas -- former Arsenal, Barcelona and Chelsea midfielder -- has attracted the attention of several top clubs after leading promoted Como to a 10th place finish in Serie A last season. Fabregas is also a shareholder in the club where he ended his playing career.

"I really believe in Como's long-term project, I arrived here as a player and I'm very, very happy because I can work here the way I want," Fabregas said at the SXSW (South By Southwest) conference in London.

Italian media said that Inter want to speak to Fabregas after Inzaghi left by mutual agreement on Tuesday, days after their 5-0 defeat by Paris St Germain in the Champions League final, and with the Club World Cup less than two weeks away.