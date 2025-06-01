Arshad Nadeem receives hero's welcome in Lahore after Asian Championship gold victory

The last time Pakistan won gold in the Asian Athletics Championship was back in 1973.

(Web Desk) – Arshad Nadeem received a hero’s welcome upon his arrival in Lahore on Sunday after winning a gold medal at the Asian Athletics Championship in South Korea.

Yesterday, Arshad clinched the gold in the javelin throw event with a remarkable throw of 86.40 meters, setting a new milestone.

It is worth noting that Arshad made history by securing Pakistan's first gold medal in this event after 52 years.

Competing in the javelin throw event in South Korea, Nadeem outperformed India’s Sachin, who secured the silver medal. Japan’s Yuta Sakiyama earned bronze with a throw of 83.75 meters, while Sri Lanka’s Rumesh Tharanga Pathirage came in fourth with 83.27 meters.

Pakistan’s second representative, Muhammad Yasir, finished eighth with a best throw of 75.39 meters.

Earlier, Arshad Nadeem dedicated his triumph to the prayers of his parents and the nation.

He expressed gratitude to Allah and acknowledged the support of the entire nation. He also praised his coach, Salman Butt, crediting their joint efforts for the victory. This achievement marks his first major international win since the Paris Olympics in 2024.

His gold medal has brought pride and honor to Pakistan globally. Both President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif applauded his exceptional feat.

