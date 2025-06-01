Arshad Nadeem credits his parents, nation for win at Asian Athletics Championships

His gold medal has brought pride and honor to Pakistan globally.

Updated On: Sun, 01 Jun 2025 17:58:26 PKT

(Web Desk) – Arshad Nadeem has ended Pakistan’s 52-year wait for a gold medal at the Asian Athletics Championships, dedicating his triumph to the prayers of his parents and the nation.

Competing in the javelin throw event in South Korea, Nadeem outperformed India’s Sachin, who secured the silver medal. Japan’s Yuta Sakiyama earned bronze with a throw of 83.75 meters, while Sri Lanka’s Rumesh Tharanga Pathirage came in fourth with 83.27 meters.

Pakistan’s second representative, Muhammad Yasir, finished eighth with a best throw of 75.39 meters.

“This medal means the world to me,” Nadeem shared on social media.

He expressed gratitude to Allah and acknowledged the support of the entire nation. He also praised his coach, Salman Butt, crediting their joint efforts for the victory. This achievement marks his first major international win since the Paris Olympics in 2024.

Nadeem is expected to arrive in Lahore on Sunday at 10:20 PM.

His gold medal has brought pride and honor to Pakistan globally. Both President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif applauded his exceptional feat.

Pakistan last celebrated a gold at this championship in 1973, when Allah Daad triumphed in the javelin event and Muhammad Younis won the 800m race.

