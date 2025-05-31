Arshad Nadeem's family and friends on song

His family distributed sweetmeat and locals danced to the beat of drums

LAHORE (Web Desk) - Arshad Nadeem’s latest triumph at the Asian Athletics Championship has been celebrated in his hometown.

His family distributed sweetmeat and locals danced to the beat of drums. His parents also expressed their joy.

Speaking to media, Nadeem's mother lauded her son’s hard work and dedication. She said her son had achieved a lot despite having meagre resources.

"My son will continue to make Pakistan proud," she added.

Nadeem's father thanked the nation for praying for his son's success.

Pakistanis celebrated with immense pride as javelin star Arshad Nadeem delivered an outstanding performance to win gold at the Asian Athletics Championships.

Fans lauded him as a potential "greatest of all time" (GOAT), marveling at his ability to outshine competitors despite their access to superior training resources.

The Olympic gold medalist clinched the victory with an impressive final throw of 86.40 meters, solidifying his dominance in the event.

The 28-year-old, who set an Olympic record with a remarkable 92.97-meter throw at the Paris 2024 Olympics, came close to the Asian Championship record of 86.72 meters.

India’s Sachin Yadav took silver with a top throw of 85.16 meters, while Japan’s Yuta Sakiyama claimed bronze with 83.75 meters.

President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif extended their heartfelt congratulations to Nadeem for continuing to bring glory to Pakistan.

Sports personalities, politicians and common citizenry extended their congratulations to the star.