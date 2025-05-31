Arshad Nadeem strikes gold with 86.40m throw at Asian Athletics Championship

Sat, 31 May 2025 14:50:54 PKT

GUMI (Dunya News) – Arshad Nadeem has once again stamped his authority on Asian athletics, clinching gold at the Asian Athletics Championship with a towering 86.40m throw in the men’s javelin final.

The Olympic gold medalist initially opened with 75.64m and followed up with 76.80m, slowly building momentum as the field watched in anticipation.

The crowd at the Gumi Sports Complex roared as ‘Dil Dil Pakistan’ echoed across the stadium and Nadeem, throwing last in the order, launched a massive throw that cemented his position at the top.

Sri Lanka’s Rumesh Tharanga Pathirage, who had temporarily seized the lead with a strong 82.28m effort, was ultimately no match for Nadeem’s explosive third-round throw.

China’s Hu Haoran delivered a season-best 80.93m, securing third place after the fourth round, while India’s Yash Vir Singh broke into the top tier with an 80.23m effort, despite starting with two no-throws. He became the fourth competitor to cross the 80-meter mark on a day of high-octane competition.

Pakistan’s second entry, Yasir, registered 70.53m and 75.39m on his first two attempts but remained out of medal contention. However, the spotlight belonged entirely to Nadeem, who had already made a strong statement a day earlier by clearing 86.34m with just one attempt to book his place in the final.

Following the heats, Nadeem took to Instagram, writing, “As always I would need your support and prayers,”

Nadeem is no stranger to big moments. In August last year, he clinched Olympic gold in Paris with a record-breaking throw of 92.97m, becoming a national hero and a global javelin sensation.

With the Paris Olympics gold still fresh in memory and a 92.97m personal best to his name, Nadeem’s performance in Gumi not only reaffirms his regional supremacy but also signals ominous form ahead of the upcoming World Athletics Championships.

With the World Athletics Championships looming in September, Nadeem is set to travel to England for final preparations.