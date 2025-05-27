Hurricanes avoid another sweep, stave off elimination by beating Panthers 3-0 in Game 4

Sports Sports Hurricanes avoid another sweep, stave off elimination by beating Panthers 3-0 in Game 4

“Obviously, we wanted to win tonight,” Bobrovsky said.

Follow on Published On: Tue, 27 May 2025 15:16:58 PKT

Sergei Bobrovsky stopped 25 shots for Florida, which played without the injured Sam Reinhart, Niko Mikkola and A.J. Greer.

Game 5 is Wednesday in Raleigh, North Carolina. If Game 6 is needed, it’ll be back in Sunrise on Friday.

“Obviously, we wanted to win tonight,” Bobrovsky said. “But they played a good game, so it is what it is. We’ll get ready for the next game.”

Stankoven gave Carolina its first lead of the series midway through the second period when he took a cross-ice diagonal pass from Alexander Nikishin at the blue line and skated in alone on Bobrovsky. He beat the Florida goalie over the right shoulder for the 1-0 lead, ending a drought that — depending on perspective — had lasted for either six games or two years.

