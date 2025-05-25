Bowen on target as West Ham end with win at Ipswich

Follow on Published On: Sun, 25 May 2025 22:26:09 PKT

IPSWICH (Reuters) - West Ham United's Jarrod Bowen scored on his 200th Premier League appearance in a 3-1 victory at Ipswich Town as his club ended a disappointing season on a high note on Sunday.

Bowen exchanged passes with James Ward-Prowse and Aaron Wan-Bissaka before slotting in his 13th goal of the season to restore West Ham's lead in 55th minute.

Ward-Prowse had given West Ham a first-half lead after a wayward back pass by Ipswich skipper Sam Morsy had put Bowen through on goal and he unselfishly teed up his team mate.

Ipswich, who survived only one season in the top flight, equalised after half-time through Nathan Broadhead.