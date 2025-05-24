Liverpool's Salah named Premier League player of the season

Salah scored 28 goals and provided 18 assists

(Reuters) - Liverpool's Mohamed Salah was named the Premier League player of the season on Saturday after the Egyptian guided Arne Slot's side to the title.

Salah scored 28 goals and provided 18 assists as Liverpool cruised to their second Premier League title, winning it with four games to spare.

Meanwhile, Liverpool manager Arne Slot, who has won the Premier League in his debut season, can see himself staying with the English side for a long spell, saying the club and the owners both have a history of keeping faith in their managers for a long time.

Slot's predecessor Juergen Klopp stayed at Liverpool for over eight years, winning the Premier League, the Champions League and the Club World Cup during his tenure.

Dutchman Slot, who said he was Liverpool's only choice to succeed Klopp, joined on a three-year contract.

“I could see myself working here for a long time because it's a great club to work for and I'm really happy over here. This club has a history of having managers for a long time," Slot told reporters on Friday.

The manager cited Alex Ferguson and Arsene Wenger, who led Manchester United and Arsenal for over two decades, as examples of English soccer's tradition of long-serving managers.

Slot also talked about the Boston Red Sox, a baseball team that belongs to Liverpool owners Fenway Sports Group, where Alex Cora remained as the manager despite finishing bottom of the American League East division twice in a row.