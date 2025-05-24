Oilers get even with 3-0 win over Stars in Game 2 of the West final

Sports Sports Oilers get even with 3-0 win over Stars in Game 2 of the West final

Brown put the Oilers up 3-0 with 4:37 left in the second period

Follow on Published On: Sat, 24 May 2025 15:31:06 PKT

DALLAS (AP) — Stuart Skinner and the Edmonton Oilers bounced back again, and go home even in the Western Conference final.

Skinner made 25 saves for his third shutout of the postseason, two nights after giving up five goals, Connor Brown scored after getting hit in the mouth by a skate and the Oilers beat the Dallas Stars 3-0 in Game 2 on Friday night.

“We’ve shown it for many years now, just perseverance from our team, maturity, just the way that we do respond,” Skinner said. “Like I said at the beginning of playoffs, it’s a roller coaster.

There’s a lot of highs, lots of lows. Sometimes the score doesn’t always tell everybody exactly how the game unfolded.”

These Oilers overcame a 0-2 deficit in their first-round series against the Los Angeles Kings that cost Skinner his starting job before Calvin Pickard then got hurt.

And then there is Brown, who was bleeding after getting hit ny the toe of Mikael Granlund’s skate when the Stars forward fell down by him near the boards early in the second period.

Brown put the Oilers up 3-0 with 4:37 left in the second period, just 1:13 after defenseman Brett Kulak’s first goal in 36 games since Feb. 27.