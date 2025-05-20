NFL owners set to discuss tush push again, along with playoff and flag football proposals

Sports Sports NFL owners set to discuss tush push again, along with playoff and flag football proposals

Philadelphia’s famous play has been a topic of conversation for years

Follow on Published On: Tue, 20 May 2025 15:28:54 PKT

The fate of the tush push will be up for discussion again along with the NFL’s history of giving division champions with mediocre records home field in the playoffs.

There will be a new topic as well when NFL owners gather Tuesday and Wednesday at the headquarters of the Minnesota Vikings after the league issued a proposal that would allow its players to participate in flag football when the sport makes its Olympic debut in Los Angeles in 2028.

“There’s more work to be done there,” NFL executive Jeff Miller said when the flag football proposal was released last week. “It will certainly be an important topic of conversation. ... I would expect it to be an engaging and robust conversation on that topic.”

Philadelphia’s famous play has been a topic of conversation for years, reaching a new level when owners agreed to consider a proposal from Green Bay to ban a short-yardage scheme that has helped the Eagles win one Super Bowl — this past season — and reach another.

Owners were set to vote last month but instead tabled the topic for more discussion of a play where Jalen Hurts takes the snap on a quarterback sneak while two or three players line up behind him to try to push him past the first down line or into the end zone.

