The NBA's final 4 is set: Thunder, Knicks, Wolves and Pacers remain, and parity reigns again

The season is over for 26 of the NBA’s 30 clubs. But the fun stuff is just starting

The parity era continues in the NBA.

The New York Knicks haven’t won an NBA championship since 1973. The Indiana Pacers won their most recent title that year — in the ABA. The Oklahoma City Thunder franchise has one title in its history, that coming in 1979 when the team called Seattle home.

And the Minnesota Timberwolves have never even been to the NBA Finals.

Meet the NBA’s final four.

When Commissioner Adam Silver hands one of those teams the Larry O’Brien Trophy next month, it’ll mark a league first — seven championship franchises in a seven-year span.

There hasn’t been a back-to-back NBA champion since Golden State in 2017 and 2018. From there, the list of champions goes like this: Toronto in 2019, the Los Angeles Lakers in 2020, Milwaukee in 2021, Golden State in 2022, Denver in 2023 and Boston last season.

It’s the longest such run of different champions in NBA history; Major League Baseball, the NHL and the NFL have all had longer ones, and not too long ago, either.

But for the NBA, this is different. The league wanted unpredictability, especially after four consecutive Cleveland-vs.-Golden State title matchups from 2015 through 2018.

And things have been highly unpredictable since. No matter what the Finals matchup is this year, the NBA will be seeing 11 conference-champion franchises in the span of seven seasons.

“We’ve still got eight more wins to achieve our ultimate goal,” Minnesota coach Chris Finch said. “We’ve still got two more series. We’re only halfway there.”

The season is over for 26 of the NBA’s 30 clubs. But the fun stuff is just starting.