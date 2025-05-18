Di Maria says he will not return for Benfica next season

Follow on Published On: Sun, 18 May 2025 17:44:01 PKT

(Reuters) - Angel di Maria will not return for Benfica next season, the Argentine forward said after the club failed to win the Liga Portugal following a 1-1 draw at Braga on Saturday, finishing two points below champions Sporting.

The 37-year-old, who retired from international soccer last year after making 145 appearances for Argentina, has spent five years at Benfica in two spells, having re-joined the club in 2023 after playing for Real Madrid, Manchester United, Paris St Germain and Juventus.

"It hurts a lot to end this way after such a long year. It was my last championship match with this shirt and I'm proud to have been able to wear it again," Di Maria wrote on Instagram.

"There's still a final on Sunday and we're going to go there with all our desire and joy to win it. Together as always. Thanks for your support, Benfica fans."

Benfica play Sporting in the final of the Portuguese Cup on May 25, before kicking off their Club World Cup campaign on June 16.