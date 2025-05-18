Mariners win first A-League Women's title in dramatic grand final

MELBOURNE (AFP) – Underdog Central Coast Mariners claimed their first A-League Women's title on Sunday after prevailing 5-4 in a penalty shootout over Melbourne Victory at AAMI Park.

Scores were deadlocked at 1-1 following regulation and extra time, forcing the first penalty shootout in the competition's grand final history.

Victory's Alana Jancevski hit the crossbar on the first kick before the Mariners calmly nailed five in a row to trigger scenes of jubilation.

"We were very lucky to win and they were unlucky to lose," Mariners goalkeeper Sarah Langman said.

"We were ready (for the penalty shootout) and knew we could do it."

Showing no nerves in their maiden grand final appearance, Mariners defied the partisan crowd with Matildas squad member Isabel Gomez breaking the deadlock in the 46th minute.

Victory were forced into attack mode in a bid to become the first team since Sydney FC in 2009 to come from behind and win a grand final.

After waves of attack, Victory were finally rewarded when New Zealand international Claudia Bunge headed the ball past Langman in the 80th minute.

For just the second time in the competition's history, the grand final went into extra time but neither team could break the deadlock.

Mariners' triumph was a remarkable comeback for the A-League Women's smallest club after they were kicked out of the competition in 2010 due to a lack of funding before making a celebrated return two years ago.

During a regular season where they finished fourth, Mariners showcased tactical discipline under Emily Husband, one of only two women coaches in the 12-team league.

They entered the final on the back of a major semi-final upset to end Melbourne City's hopes of a trophy treble.

It's been a fruitful period for the franchise with the Mariners men's team having claimed back-to-back titles.

The men's A-League grand final will be held on May 31.