Gauff hopes to get third time lucky at French Open after losing two finals on clay

Published On: Sun, 18 May 2025 12:44:48 PKT

(Reuters) – World number three Coco Gauff is hoping the third time will be the charm for her when it comes to tournament finals on clay this season, as she heads into the French Open having fallen short in back-to-back finals on the surface this month.

Gauff, who is guaranteed to move up to number two in the rankings, lost 6-4 6-2 to home favourite Jasmine Paolini in Saturday's Italian Open final, after going down to Aryna Sabalenka at the Madrid Open final earlier this month.

"Hopefully I can get to the final in Roland Garros and maybe the 'third time is a charm' thing is a real thing," Gauff told reporters after her second loss in a WTA 1000 final.

"Overall I lost to two quality opponents, Aryna in Madrid and Jasmine here. So yeah, I think I have a lot to improve, a lot that I can work on."

US Open 2023 winner Gauff has struggled with unforced errors during the Italian Open, making over 70 in her semi-final win over Zheng Qinwen and 55 on Saturday, giving Paolini a significant edge.

"I made the final with those errors. Made the final maybe not playing my best tennis," said Gauff, who reached the French Open final in 2022 and was a semi-finalist last year.

"It just gives me confidence if I can find that good form heading into Roland Garros, I can do well there."

The main draw of the French Open begins May 25.

PAOLINI CLINCHES ITALIAN OPEN

Jasmine Paolini became the first Italian woman to win the Italian Open in 40 years when she beat American world number three Coco Gauff 6-4 6-2.

It was Paolini's biggest claycourt title and her second 1000-level crown, with the 29-year-old from Tuscany having won the Dubai Championships last year.

Triumph in Italy boosts Paolini as she prepares for the French Open, where she was runner-up last year. It starts on May 25.

Roared on by an adoring home crowd, Paolini became the first home player to win the women's title at the Italian Open after Raffaella Reggi in 1985.

"Congrats for the amazing week Coco. You reached finals so you're playing great. You are such a great player and a great person," Paolini said.

Gauff had won two of her previous three meetings with Paolini but the 2023 US Open champion had no answers to the solid play of the Italian.

World number five Paolini came out all guns blazing to clinch a tight opening set in 54 minutes and then stepped up a gear to power ahead 3-0 in the next before sealing the win.

Gauff, who lost to world number one Aryna Sabalenka in the Madrid Open final earlier this month, racked up 55 unforced errors while a dominant Paolini won 76% of her first serves.

However, Gauff will still have lots of positives to take away from Rome, having knocked out China's Paris Olympic gold medallist Zheng Qinwen, Russian teenage sensation Mirra Andreeva and former U.S. Open champion Emma Raducanu on course to the final.

Paolini, meanwhile, can add another trophy to her cabinet when she plays the women's doubles final on Sunday alongside compatriot Sara Errani. The pair won doubles gold at the Paris Olympics.

"Congrats Jasmine on this incredible achievement. You're an incredible person and player. It's always tough playing you. Good luck in the doubles final. I hope you guys can take it home," Gauff said.