Knicks beat Celtics 119-81 in Game 6 and advance to face Pacers in Eastern Conference finals

Brunson and OG Anunoby each scored 23 points for the Knicks

NEW YORK (AP) — Jalen Brunson and the New York Knicks viewed reaching the Eastern Conference finals as just another step in a season that’s not over. It’s not time to celebrate.

Try telling that to the thousands of fans dancing and chanting inside and on the streets all around Madison Square Garden.

The Knicks reached the conference finals for the first time in 25 years and ended the one-year NBA title reign of the Boston Celtics with astonishing ease, rolling to a 119-81 victory in Game 6 on Friday night.

On the way to their postgame press conference, Josh Hart showed Mikal Bridges a video of a fan climbing a light pole outside the arena.

“I’m new here but just know how much New York loves their sports, especially the Knicks,” Bridges said. “So, excited to be a part of it. They enjoy it for us right now but obviously we got way more to go.”

Brunson and OG Anunoby each scored 23 points for the Knicks, who will face the Indiana Pacers, the same team they met in their last conference finals appearance in 2000. Game 1 is Wednesday night in New York.

“It’s a great win. We advance .You look at that, but you also understand you have to get ready for the next series,” Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau said. “The Pacers are a terrific team and we’re going to have to be ready.”

